Catholic World News

Construction begins on largest Catholic parish in United States

November 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fresno Bee

CWN Editor's Note: Good Shepherd Parish is being constructed in Visalia, a city of 135,000 in central California’s San Joaquin Valley. The parish will seat 3,000 people—fewer than the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, but more than any existing parish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!