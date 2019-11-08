Catholic World News

Man who alleges abuse by McCarrick writes ‘essay for the faithful’

November 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “At the end of the day, I think the true story of Theodore McCarrick is a story about a man who was blessed by God with extraordinary natural gifts,” writes Nathan Doe, who alleges he was sexually abused when he was a minor. “When he used those gifts for the greater glory of God, he did amazing and impactful things that helped a lot of people and, in some cases, saved a lot of lives. When he used those gifts to satisfy his avarice, greed, and lust, he caused an unconscionable amount of physical, emotional, and spiritual harm.”

