Catholic World News

EU grants university $3.2M to develop artificial womb

November 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Eindhoven University of Technology

CWN Editor's Note: The “gestation of human embryos in animal or artificial wombs” is “contrary to the human dignity of the embryo and procreation” and “therefore considered morally unacceptable,” Antonio Gioacchino Spagnolo, a bioethics professor, said at a 2017 Vatican press conference. A 2014 article published on the website of the Pontifical Council for the Laity also raises moral objections.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!