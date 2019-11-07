Catholic World News

McCarrick pressed hard for troubled hospital loan

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick pressed for the Papal Foundation to make a loan to a troubled Italian hospital, and scolded a member of the foundation’s board who opposed the loan, CNA has reported. The Vatican’s support for the hospital has become the focus of a new financial scandal.

