Catholic World News

Ethiopian cardinal emphasizes Church’s openness to refugees

November 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “This not biblical; it’s not Christian,” Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel said of lack of openness to refugees in Europe. Since 1999, the prelate has led the Eastern-rite Ethiopian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!