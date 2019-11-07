Catholic World News

Lithuanian bishops strongly recommend organ donation

November 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cautioning that the “life or personal identity” of the organ donor must not be put at risk, Lithuania’s bishops said, “We urge believers to take this particular step of love and commitment to giving and courageously bearing witness to life.”

