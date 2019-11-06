Catholic World News

Minnesota bishop under fire for handling of abuse complaints

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In newly released depositions, Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, Minnesota, acknowledges that he did not respond appropriately to sex-abuse charges brought against a priest of his diocese in 2011. Bishop Hoeppner’s handling of abuse complaints has been the subject of a Vatican-ordered investigation by Archbishop Bernard Hebda. That investigation is now complete, and a report has been sent to the Vatican.

