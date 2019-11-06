Catholic World News

After Argentine order’s suppression, victims struggle to move forward

November 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has suppressed the Hermanos Discípulos de Jesús de San Juan Bautista, a religious institute founded by Father Agustin Rosa. Former members allege “a wide range of abuse and manipulation, including psychological abuse, abuse of power/authority, and sexual abuse, including the abuse and rape of minors.”

