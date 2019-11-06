Catholic World News

LCWR, Catholic Relief Services, religious orders condemn US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

November 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, goes into effect in 2020. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced that the US was submitting a formal notice of withdrawal from the agreement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!