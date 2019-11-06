Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: Respect religious freedom in fight against terrorism

November 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “My delegation is convinced that no matter how grave the threats that terrorism poses to our collective security, any lasting response to this evil cannot be achieved solely through law enforcement or security means, but rather by nurturing a culture of encounter that fosters mutual acceptance and promotes peaceful and inclusive societies,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, in a statement published after the conclusion of his tenure as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!