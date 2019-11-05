Catholic World News

Disgraced Bishop Bransfield not welcome at US bishops’ meeting

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The administrative committee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has advised Bishop Michael Bransfield that he will not be welcome at the bishops’ general assembly. Bishop Bransfield, who resigned last September, is under investigation for sexual abuse and financial misconduct.

