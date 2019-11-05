Catholic World News

Rome’s pontifical universities award 1st joint diplomas in integral ecology

November 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 31 ceremony at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto, SJ, awarded 57 priests, religious, and laity the joint diploma in integral ecology.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!