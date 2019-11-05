Catholic World News

Catholic patriarch decries corruption, sectarianism as Iraqi protests continue

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The demonstrators have directed their ire at a class of elite leaders whom they accuse of pillaging the oil-rich country’s wealth while the population grows poorer,” Al Jazeera reported. “Protesters have also directed their rage at neighboring Iran and the powerful Iraqi Shia militias tied to it.”

