‘It is necessary to overcome the legacy of the Enlightenment,’ Pope tells leaders of Catholic universities

November 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a forum organized by the International Federation of Catholic Universities, Pope Francis said, “Education reduced to mere technical instruction or to mere information becomes a ruptured education. To believe that we can transmit knowledge by abstracting from its ethical dimension would be to abandon the task of teaching.”

