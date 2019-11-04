Catholic World News

Investigation of Buffalo diocese complete; Vatican to receive report

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn has completed a Vatican-ordered investigation into the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, whose Bishop Richard Malone faces heavy criticism for sex-abuse scandals. Bishop DiMarzio, who interviewed dozens of people in the diocese during a week-long investigation, will not send a report to the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

