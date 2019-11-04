Catholic World News

Vatican auditor ousted to avoid disclosure of irregularities?

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s former auditor general, Libero Milone, told the Financial Times that he is now convinced he was forced out of his post because he was too close to exposing illicit transactions by prominent Vatican officials. “Some people got worried that I was about to uncover something I shouldn’t see,” Milone said. He was forced to resign—under threat of criminal indictment—in June 2017; later he was cleared of all charges. More than two years later the post of auditor general has not yet been filled.

