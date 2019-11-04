Austrian man takes credit for throwing Pachamama in Tiber
November 04, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: A young Austrian Catholic, Alexander Tschugguel, has come forward to identify himself as the man who removed the Pachamama images from a Roman church and threw them in the Tiber River. In a YouTube video explaining his action, Tschugguel said he simply wanted to “bring pagan things out of a Catholic church.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Nov. 04, 2019 2:22 PM ET USA
Nov. 04, 2019 2:22 PM ET USA
Wonderful! Alleluia and Amen! I would like to know where this young man received instructions when he converted as a teen. Obviously he didn't learn this brand of Catholicism from Cardinal Schonborn. The Holy Spirit still inspires!