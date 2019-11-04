Catholic World News

Austrian man takes credit for throwing Pachamama in Tiber

November 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on YouTube

CWN Editor's Note: A young Austrian Catholic, Alexander Tschugguel, has come forward to identify himself as the man who removed the Pachamama images from a Roman church and threw them in the Tiber River. In a YouTube video explaining his action, Tschugguel said he simply wanted to “bring pagan things out of a Catholic church.”

