Action Alert!
Get your gift matched!   A Challenge Grant will match YOUR gift up to $65,000 this month.   $51,598 left to match.   PLEASE donate now!
Catholic World News

Austrian man takes credit for throwing Pachamama in Tiber

November 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on YouTube

CWN Editor's Note: A young Austrian Catholic, Alexander Tschugguel, has come forward to identify himself as the man who removed the Pachamama images from a Roman church and threw them in the Tiber River. In a YouTube video explaining his action, Tschugguel said he simply wanted to “bring pagan things out of a Catholic church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: nix898049 - Nov. 04, 2019 2:22 PM ET USA

    Wonderful! Alleluia and Amen! I would like to know where this young man received instructions when he converted as a teen. Obviously he didn't learn this brand of Catholicism from Cardinal Schonborn. The Holy Spirit still inspires!

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.