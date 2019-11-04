Catholic World News

UK inquiry: Pope’s words ‘difficult to reconcile’ with Vatican’s lack of cooperation with abuse inquiry

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Let me make perfectly clear that the inquiry went through established diplomatic channels and all proper procedures, including seeking assistance and advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, despite which no statements have been provided to the inquiry by the Holy See,” said Brian Altman, lead counsel of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

