Generational divide among evangelicals shakes prominent seminary

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “While older evangelicals have become a political force preaching traditional values, younger ones are deviating from their parents on issues like same-sex marriage, Israel, the role of women, and support for President Trump,” the Wall Street Journal reported in an article about Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Southern Baptist institution in Forth Worth.

