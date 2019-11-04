Catholic World News

In speech at Pontifical Lateran University, Pope calls for global educational pact for peace

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff visited the Pontifical Lateran University (video) as he inaugurated “Calligraphy for dialogue: an exhibition to promote peace through art.”

