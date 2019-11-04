Catholic World News

Bishops welcome proposed federal rule change on faith-based adoption, foster care agencies

November 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We commend the Administration for acting to change a 2016 regulation that threatened to shut out faith-based social service providers, namely adoption and foster care agencies that respect a child’s right to a mother and a father,” three bishops who chair USCCB committees said of a proposed Trump administration rule.

