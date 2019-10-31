Catholic World News

Some Kenyan prelates, physicians express concern about vaccination campaign

October 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have been saying that government should not just accept vaccines from abroad and start administering them without ascertaining their safety,” Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa said of an anti-HPV vaccine for young adolescent girls. “If we are not careful, there is the risk of some unscrupulous people bringing in drugs … and using our people as guinea pigs.”

