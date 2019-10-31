Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal calls on faithful to ‘run to the confessional,’ gain indulgences in early November

October 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the faithful (Italian text), Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Penitentiary Major of the Apostolic Penitentiary, recalled the indulgences available in early November.

