Vatican cardinal calls on faithful to ‘run to the confessional,’ gain indulgences in early November

October 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the faithful (Italian text), Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Penitentiary Major of the Apostolic Penitentiary, recalled the indulgences available in early November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

