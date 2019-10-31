Catholic World News

Pope issues appeal for ‘beloved Iraq’

October 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “My thoughts go to beloved Iraq, where the protest demonstrations that have taken place this month have caused many deaths and injuries,” Pope Francis said following his October 30 general audience. “I invite the authorities to listen to the cry of the people for a dignified and peaceful life … I pray that this tormented people will find peace and stability after so many years of war and violence, in which they have suffered so much.”

