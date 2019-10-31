Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State says he will shed light on ‘opaque’ London property buy

October 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “The comments from Cardinal Pietro Parolin were the first by a top Vatican official on a saga that began a month ago when Vatican police raided the Secretariat of the State,” Reuters reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!