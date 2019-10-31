Catholic World News
Bishop Schneider condemns Pachamama statue as ‘new golden calf’
October 31, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Athanasius Schneider, ORC, 58, was appointed an auxiliary bishop in Kazakhstan (map) in 2006.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
