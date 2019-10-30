Catholic World News

Papal audience topic: Gospel’s first arrival in Europe

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Acts of the Apostles at his regular Wednesday public audience on October 30, speaking about St. Paul’s travel to Macedonia, when the Christian message first arrived in Europe. The Pope reminded his audience that St. Paul was guided by a vision. “Thus the Holy Spirit carries out the mission.”

At the conclusion of his audience, the Pope made a plea for peaceful dialogue in Iraq, expressing his concern for the people of that land.

