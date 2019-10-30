Catholic World News

Biden’s diocese rejects ‘politicizing the Eucharist’

October 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Dialog

CWN Editor's Note: After a Catholic priest in South Carolina refused to administer the Eucharist to Joe Biden, the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware—where the former vice president lives—implicitly criticized the priest’s action. “Bishop [William] Malooly has consistently refrained from politicizing the Eucharist, and will continue to do so,” the diocese announced—thereby politicizing the Eucharist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!