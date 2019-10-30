Catholic World News

‘Demonic sacrilege’: Brazilian bishop condemns Vatican gardens’ ‘Pachamama’ ritual

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: From 1987 until his retirement in 2016, Bishop José Luís Azcona Hermoso, OAR, was prelate of Marajó, located in Brazil’s Pará state (map).

