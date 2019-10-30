Catholic World News
The Rosary ‘represents our non-violent resistance’ to tyranny, Hong Kong bishop says
October 30, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing, OFM, 60, was ordained a bishop in 2014.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!