Archbishop Chaput sees ‘safe’ drug injection sites as ‘dose of despair’

October 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Philadelphia’s plan to create a safe (illicit) drug injection site, which received legal clearance from a federal court earlier this month, is saddening – but not surprising,” said the city’s archbishop. “The proposed facility is simply the latest dose of despair offered by a confused and suffering culture; a culture that refuses to understand the true nature of both addiction and those who suffer from it.”

