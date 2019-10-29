Catholic World News

Texas court: police must return documents to Dallas diocese

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas judge has ruled that police must return documents that were seized from the Dallas diocese. The judge ruled that police were entitled only to documents related to the cases of give priests who were under investigation, and other documents must be returned.

