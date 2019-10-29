Catholic World News

Irish bishop warns against yoga in schools

October 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan cited Pope Francis, who said in 2015 that “practices like yoga are not capable of opening our hearts up to God.”

