Nigerian bishop reflects on Europe’s secularization

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who ministers in a largely Muslim area, said that “a significant percentage of the citizens of Europe grew out of the revolution of the ’60s marked by free sex, free drugs and a reckless lifestyle. The children that grew out of these environments had parents who did not present religion to them. So, what you have are not so much people who left Christianity as those who did not have a taste of the Gospel.”

