Maronite patriarch speaks out against Hezbollah’s ‘red lines’ in Lebanon

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are a democratic country, not a dictatorship, pluralist and not totalitarian, national and not sectarian,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. “No one has the right to sum up the voice of the people in their own person, and to impose their own vision of things and their own will.”

