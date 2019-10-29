Catholic World News

Report warns: Christianity may disappear from Syria and Iraq

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Persecution against Christians has worsened the most in South and East Asia,” according to Aid to the Church in Need’s most recent annual report on persecution. “This is now the regional hot spot for persecution.”

