San Diego bishop supports synod call to study diaconate for women

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “My own view is that I’m in favor of opening any ministry we have in the Church to women which is not clearly precluded doctrinally,” Bishop Robert McElroy, who took part in the recent Amazon synod.

