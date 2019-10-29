Catholic World News

Christians, Jews, Muslims sign interfaith statement rejecting euthanasia

October 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life published the full text of the Position Paper of the Abrahamic Monotheistic Religions on Matters Concerning the End of Life. Representatives of the Constantinople and Moscow patriarchates signed the statement, as did the Chief Rabbi of Rome.

