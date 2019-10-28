Catholic World News

280 sex abuse claims in Guam

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: There are 26 parishes in Guam, whose longtime ordinary, Archbishop Anthony Sablan Apuron, was removed from his office in April following his canonical conviction for sexual abuse.

