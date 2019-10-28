Catholic World News

Bishop Bransfield secretly sent money from Church hospital to Cardinal Farrell in Rome

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “$21 million was moved from a Church-owned hospital in Wheeling, W.Va., to be used at Bransfield’s discretion,” the Post reported. “A Post investigation found that the money Bransfield sent to Farrell [$14,000 for “a comfortable room for watching television”] was routed from Wheeling Hospital to the Bishop’s Fund, a charity created by Bransfield with the stated purpose of helping the residents of West Virginia.”

