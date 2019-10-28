Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for protection of migrant women, action against human trafficking

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The condemnation of these heinous crimes must be accompanied by effective legislation and enforcement to prevent trafficking in persons and limit impunity as much as possible,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said shortly before the conclusion of his tenure as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

