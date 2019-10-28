Catholic World News

In synod’s closing address, Pope reflects on cultural, ecological, social, and pastoral challenges

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his address (video), the Pope lent his support to the synod fathers’ call for a reexamination of the question of women in the diaconate. The Pope concluded by criticizing “elite Christians that like to meddle”—Catholics who muse that “this side won, did that one lose?”

