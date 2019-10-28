Catholic World News

Pope appeals for Lebanon amid widespread protests

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The leaderless uprisings are unprecedented in uniting people against political leaders from their own religious communities,” the Associated Press reported. “But the revolutionary change they are calling for would dismantle power-sharing governments that have largely contained sectarian animosities and force out leaders who are close to Iran and its heavily armed local allies.”

