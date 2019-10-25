Catholic World News

Pope apologizes for Pachamama destruction

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has spoken out about the removal of Pachamama images from a church near the Vatican, saying that “as Bishop of the diocese I ask pardon of the people who were offended by the act.” The Pope made it clear that he was apologizing not for the display of the images, but for their removal; he said that they were placed in the church “without idolatrous intentions.”



The Pope also revealed that Italian police had recovered the images, and that they might be placed on display on St. Peter’s basilica during the closing Mass of the Amazon Synod.

