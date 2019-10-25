Catholic World News

Vatican offers official response to ecumenical document on the Church

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2013, the World Council of Churches, whose members include 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities, published The Church: Towards a Common Vision. Six years later, the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity has published the official Catholic response, which notes a growing ecumenical consensus on the meaning of the word “Church.”

