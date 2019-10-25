Catholic World News

US government commission holds hearing on protecting houses of worship, holy sites

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Tragically, as the 2019 incidents in New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burkina Faso attest, attacks on houses of worship are increasingly occurring around the globe,” the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said in a statement. “Alongside these horrific attacks, places of worship are often harmed more subtly through the misuse of registration procedures to prevent their construction or renovation, the malicious surveillance of holy sites to intimidate worshippers, or acts of vandalism that aim to send a threatening message and harm property.”

