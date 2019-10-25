Catholic World News
Notorious former priest O’Grady arrested in Portugal
October 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on Irish Mirror
CWN Editor's Note: Irish-born Oliver O’Grady’s serial abuse of children in California became the subject of a prize-winning documentary film.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!