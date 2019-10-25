Catholic World News

Haitian Catholics march for political reform as protests spread

October 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Too many people die in the country, and God’s righteousness will come true at all costs,” Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince preached.

