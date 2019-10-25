Catholic World News

Seton Hall silent on allegations of homosexual subculture at its seminaries

October 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A year-long investigation commissioned by the New Jersey university recently concluded that the laicized ex-cardinal “created a culture of fear and intimidation that supported his personal objectives.”

