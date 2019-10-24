Catholic World News

New revelations of illicit Vatican financial transactions

October 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) issued a €50 million loan to a troubled Italian hospital, despite regulations that bar APSA from making such transactions. Bishop Nunzio Galantino, who heads APSA, now acknowledges the illicit loan, which was revealed in a new book by investigative journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi. When the loan was not repaid on schedule, Cardinal Donald Wuerl pushed through a €25 million grant from the Papal Foundation— apparently violating that entity’s rules as well— to help cover the loss for APSA.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!